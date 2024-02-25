The Canberra Times
Is the ACT government playing for time over the CIT debacle?

By Letters to the Editor
February 26 2024 - 5:30am
Will Canberrans ever know the whole truth about the CIT contract debacle? Picture by Keegan Carroll
There is plenty of opportunity in April for Special Minister of State Chris Steel to air a low-key media release about the long-known multi-million dollar tranche of funding wastage at CIT ("Public won't know CIT findings until at least April", February 22). The public would be quite distracted by other activities on or around Easter Monday, over the school holidays and the Anzac Day long weekend.

