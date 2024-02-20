Public won't know CIT integrity findings until at least April

The first findings from an integrity investigation into the Canberra Institute of Technology's $8.7 million contracts won't be revealed until at least nearly two years after the inquiry was launched.
The ACT's opposition has said the delay in releasing the report was concerning and there was a risk in eroding the public's confidence.
The ACT Integrity Commission has confirmed an interim report is not likely to be tabled until after April 1, this is despite the report being distributed to 35 people in November.
These people were given the report so they could provide a comment on the findings. Under law, parties must be given a minimum of six weeks to respond.
But the commission said some parties were granted an extension after requesting one.
"This decision ensured that all parties were given sufficient opportunity to respond comprehensively to the matters under investigation," the commission said in a statement.
"The commission will publish the full interim report, however until all replies have been received and considered, the commission cannot provide a definitive date for the public release of findings."
The commission is investigating a series of contracts, worth $8.78 million, to companies owned by "complexity and systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth.
CIT chief executive Leanne Cover has been stood down on paid leave since June 2022 after the commission announced it was investigating the contracts. She receives an annual package worth $373,061.
Integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC has previously said the commission would publish two reports as separate issues had been identified through the investigation.
The commission said the process of considering parties' responses was lengthy.
"The process of considering submissions received by parties in response to the draft report can be lengthy, requiring rigorous consideration of all issues raised," the commission said.
"The commission is currently undertaking this process. As such, it is unlikely for the interim report to be tabled before April 1 2024."
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee has criticised the delay and questioned whether the Integrity Commission needs extra resources.
"We understand the need for the Integrity Commission to be thorough in its investigations but the length of time that a number of these investigations, including the Campbell Primacy School modernisation procurement, are taking is concerning," she said.
"The significant delays risk eroding public confidence that serious issues of potential corruption and being allowed to foster."
