The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Analysis

Good and bad: Lolesio fires early Wallabies shot as Brumbies lament ill discipline

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated February 24 2024 - 10:30am, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Noah Lolesio has made his intentions clear for the 2024 Super Rugby campaign after leading the ACT Brumbies to victory in their season-opening clash over the Melbourne Rebels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.