Joyce takes leave from Parliament after 'very embarrassing' Braddon incident

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated February 26 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:50pm
Nationals frontbencher Barnaby Joyce will take a week of leave from Parliament, after being filmed lying on a Braddon footpath and swearing into his phone earlier in February.

