The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: What was the first chewing gum?

By Rod Taylor
March 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There isn't a single answer to this question because different types of chewing gum first appeared in many times and places in history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.