Officials to debate Super Rugby's future as clubs battle financial strain

ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has thrown his support behind the continuation of a trans-Tasman Super Rugby format ahead of a crucial weekend.
Club powerbrokers will meet in Melbourne over the coming days as the franchises descend on the city for Super Round.
The fate of the debt-stricken Melbourne Rebels will prove central to the conversations as officials attempt to map out a path forward for the sport.
The Rebels have amassed more than $20 million in debt and have been placed in voluntary administration, with their future beyond 2024 in serious doubt. Other clubs are also struggling financially and desperate for a sustainable future.
The situation has accelerated discussions surrounding the ideal format of the Super Rugby competition.
The return of the Argentina-based Jaguares has been floated, along with Japan and US teams. Some quarters have used the uncertainty to push for the end of the trans-Tasman competition, with Australia flying solo in a similar fashion to the COVID-era Super Rugby AU.
Larkham, however, said regular international competition was crucial to prepare players for the Test arena and urged officials to find a sustainable solution.
"We've regarded New Zealand as one of the best teams in the world," Larkham said.
"They've been in the top two throughout the time I've been involved in rugby. Getting to play against those players allows us to keep getting better."
Larkham's comments came ahead of Sunday's Super Round showdown with the Waikato Chiefs.
The clash is a rematch of last year's controversial semi-final, won by the Chiefs.
The match on neutral soil is likely to be played in front of a small crowd, with Super Round failing to achieve the success of similar concepts in the NRL and AFL.
Attendances on both sides of the Tasman have declined significantly since the glory years of the early 2000s, with the game's waning popularity contributing to the financial struggles.
The reasons for shrinking crowds are varied, with Canberra's ageing stadium contributing to a fall in attendance at Brumbies games.
Larkham accepts there is no silver bullet to solve the problem, but said a new ACT stadium would make Brumbies games a more enjoyable fan experience.
"We're trying to get a stadium that's a little bit better in terms of servicing the community and creating a better atmosphere," he said.
"It's partly on us trying to market the game and we have addressed that from RA down and SANZAAR is addressing the marketing issue.
"We need to get more people through the gate to get a better atmosphere at the stadium wherever that is. It doesn't matter where, as long as we're working collectively for a stadium that creates a better atmosphere."
