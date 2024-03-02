'It's what makes rugby fun': Slipper making most of charge to finish line

ACT Brumbies prop James Slipper has declared his desire to make the most of the final years of a decorated career as he looks to lead his club to a Super Rugby title.
The Brumbies' last trophy in a non-COVID competition came 20 years ago when Stephen Larkham and George Gregan steered the side past the Canterbury Crusaders at a packed Canberra Stadium.
Larkham has returned as coach and Slipper also knows what it takes to secure Super Rugby glory, having featured in the Queensland Reds' triumph, also over the Crusaders, in 2011.
The Brumbies have an early chance to send a statement to their New Zealand rivals in Sunday's clash with the Waikato Chiefs in a rematch of last year's semi-final.
"They've got strengths all over their team," Slipper said.
"They're consistently in the finals and pushing to win the competition. They've got All Blacks in the team, you put them together and it's going to be a tough game.
"We've enjoyed our games against them, most are pretty tight and this will be a big one. It's what makes rugby fun, playing in the big games. Playing against the Chiefs is always a big game and I love it, the bigger the better."
Slipper returned for a 15th season at the top level in 2024 with a fresh perspective following an eventful 2023.
The veteran became a dad in May and got married in December in two life changing experiences. Between the incredible highs, however, were a pair of devastating lows. The Brumbies' semi-final heartbreak in Hamilton was followed by a disastrous Wallabies World Cup campaign, the side suffering a historic group exit.
Slipper is hoping for calmer waters in 2024 and the early signs suggest new Australian coach Joe Schmidt will run a much smoother operation than the chaotic Eddie Jones reign.
The arrival of a newborn has provided for a fresh perspective and the prop has relished the opportunity to play for his baby girl.
"You're not just playing for yourself, now people are relying on you to get through life," he said.
"It's a really special feeling but also a responsibility. I'm really enjoying the change."
Given his age, talk invariably turns to the impending end of Slipper's career.
The veteran has a contract through to the end of the 2025 season, a year featuring the British and Irish Lions tour.
Whether Slipper pushes on to the 2027 home World Cup remains to be seen, but he has a simple metric when choosing when it's time to hang up the boots.
"The key factor for me is to enjoy my rugby," he said.
"I'm enjoying these last few years and hopefully success comes off the back of that.
"It's something I'm striving for but for me it's about enjoying it. When I enjoy what I'm doing, that's when I play my best and when I'm contributing to the team."
Super Rugby officials have made a tweak to smart mouthguard regulations this weekend after a number of incidents in round one.
The technology registers excessive force, which triggers automatic head injury assessments even if a player has no signs of a concussion however there were lengthy delays between collisions and data flowing through to officials on the sideline.
The new regulations will see players allowed to remain on the field if they are not experiencing any symptoms before a full HIA is conducted at half-time or full-time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.