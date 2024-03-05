Want a free burger? All you need is for the Raiders to win

Is it still jumping on the bandwagon if you're doing it for free burgers?
Because if there was ever a good time to get behind the Raiders - or any NRL or AFL team for that matter, now is it. Every time they win, so do you.
Every Monday, Grill'd will be giving away 2-for-1 burger vouchers if your team wins.
If your favourite NRL or AFL team is on a winning streak, the aptly named Mad Bunday may just become your favourite day of the week.
All you need to do is pick your team, join in on Mad Bunday at grilld.com.au and wait for your team to win.
And, as a bonus, each time you use a voucher you get a chance to win weekly prizes plus an entry into the major prize draw. This ultimate footy fan pack contains a barbecue, projector, Grill'd vouchers and more.
