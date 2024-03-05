'They're just salt of the earth': Canberra company finalises Raiders jersey sponsorship

Greg Boorer's family name is on one of the foundation stones at Canberra Raiders HQ.
Now his company name's on the Green Machine's sleeves.
CDC, or Canberra Data Centres, has signed on for the next three years to fill the final spot on the Raiders' jersey and shorts.
Boorer, CDC chief executive and co-founder, grew up supporting Newcastle, but got on board the Green Machine when he moved to Canberra 17 years ago - and was now a member of both clubs.
But his allegiances will be with the Raiders on Thursday night, when they kick off their season against the Knights in Newcastle.
Boorer has donated to the Raiders Foundation before, including purchasing one of the foundation stones laid in the reception area of their centre of excellence, but this was the first time CDC sponsored them.
He was looking forward to his CDC staff tapping into the leadership and elite mentality of an NRL club.
Boorer was excited by the year ahead for Canberra, backing them to fly under the radar and be a surprise packet this season.
He said it was like looking in a mirror when he saw the passion of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart.
"They're just salt of the earth ... I want to see every export that comes out of Canberra be successful and this is an opportunity to do it and at the same time expose our staff that work in Sydney, Auckland, Melbourne and Canberra to high-performance mindsets, high-performing teams," he told The Canberra Times ahead of Wednesday's announcement.
"All of my staff will get to be inspired and learn from some of the leadership of the club around how they approach particular problems because business is just like sport in that if you work hard, prepare properly and then execute well you'll do well in business."
Boorer was part of the 40,746 fans who packed into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the NRL season opener on Sunday - only getting back to Australia on Tuesday. Although he almost missed his flight out of Los Angeles due to the strong winds in Vegas and had to hire a car to complete the first leg of his journey home.
He wanted to be there to not only experience the spectacle, but to also take in the enclosed stadium as well.
Boorer was hopeful the Raiders would be there to open the 2025 season, with the NRL pledging to start at least five campaigns in the USA.
The Americans he spoke to were blown away by the non-stop nature of rugby league.
"The main priority was to learn and see how they were doing things over there," Boorer said.
"Seeing what a two to three billion dollar stadium looks like and how transformative that can be - people travel all around the world just to experience that stadium.
"Trying to get my thinking around what ambitions we could have here in Canberra because ... if you create an amazing venue then the commercial success follows, and with commercial success comes sporting success."
Boorer's also the Cricket ACT chair and has been pushing for Canberra BBL and WBBL teams to be part of any expansion.
He said Manuka Oval was underutilised and Big Bash teams would help fix that.
"Cricket Australia is doing some work and hopefully we'll be invited in the not-too-distant future to put our best foot forward and then it will be up to Cricket ACT and all the various stakeholders and supporters," Boorer said.
"It's such a massive opportunity ... for people in the ACT to finally have a team to support and get behind."
NRL ROUND ONE
Thursday: Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Newcastle, 8pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Albert Hopoate, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange from: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo, 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. James Schiller, 22. Trey Mooney.
Knights squad: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Enari Tuala, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Greg Marzhew, 6. Tyson Gamble, 7. Jackson Hastings, 8. Jacob Saifiti, 9. Phoenix Crossland, 10. Leo Thompson, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Dylan Lucas, 13. Adam Elliott. Interchange from: 14. Jack Cogger, 15. Daniel Saifiti, 16. Jack Hetherington, 17. Kai Pearce-Paul, 18. Jed Cartwright, 19. Thomas Jenkins, 20. Will Pryce, 21. Brodie Jones, 22. Thomas Cant.
