Can you guess why this unassuming platform made waves in the '90s?

Lake George has a reputation for untimely filling and evaporating. For example, in the 1930s a land-speed record attempt on the dry lakebed was abandoned after heavy rains started to fill the lake. However, for Dr Young's team the reappearance of water in the lake in the early 1990s was a godsend. "As Lake George was dry in the years leading up to our experiment, we'd originally planned to undertake it at Lake Alexandrina in South Australia," he explains. "But it ended up being much easier to conduct at a 'full' Lake George due to a much lower level of recreational boating activity to work around."