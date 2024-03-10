New Wallabies coach set for Canberra visit to rebuild Brumbies relationship

ACT Brumbies players are set for the chance to leave a lasting impression on new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt over the coming days.
The Brumbies were the biggest losers from Eddie Jones' chaotic 10-month reign in charge of the national team, with a host of stars snubbed by the coach.
Only five ACT players were on the final plane to France for the World Cup despite their long-time dominance of Australian rugby, with Len Ikitau and Tom Wright headlining a list of players overlooked.
Schmidt has provided a clean slate since starting in his new job and has made it his mission to get to know all Test hopefuls across the country before selecting his first squad.
The New Zealander has coached against Australian players throughout his time with Ireland and the All Blacks but has few relationships with current Wallabies.
Schmidt impressed Super Rugby captains by driving 3.5 hours from Lake Taupo to Auckland to meet a group featuring injured ACT skipper Allan Alaalatoa during last month's season launch.
The coach has been sighted at a number of games throughout the early weeks of the season and briefly dropped into the Brumbies hotel during Super Round last weekend.
Now, he's set for his first formal visit to Canberra, with Schmidt planning to observe the team at training and meet with players and staff throughout the coming days.
"A lot of guys in our squad feel like they should've gone to the World Cup last year," veteran winger Andy Muirhead said.
"The guys are keen to start a relationship with him.
"He's a nice guy from all accounts so the boys are looking forward to see what he values and it's a chance to put our best foot forward. He's what Australian rugby needs, so we're looking forward to it."
The trip comes on the back of the Brumbies' tense 22-19 victory over the Western Force on Saturday afternoon.
It's an opportunity for players such as Ikitau and Wright to bury the demons of last year's Jones reign while flyhalf Noah Lolesio can establish what he needs to do to return to the Test arena.
Schmidt's talks with the 24-year-old come at a particularly vital time, with Lolesio's future beyond 2024 uncertain.
The Brumbies are desperate to re-sign him, however he has flirted with lucrative overseas contracts in the past two years and international clubs are circling.
Where he stands in the new Wallabies coach's plans is set to play a key role in the flyhalf's decision to stay or depart Australia.
For players on the fringe of the Test set-up, Schmidt's visit will prove an opportunity to catch the coach's eye on the training paddock.
Freshly re-signed flanker Luke Reimer is one of a handful of youngsters looking to break into the Wallabies squad and has impressed through the first three weeks of the season.
The 23-year-old said this week is an opportunity the squad is keen to make the most of as they prepare for a tough trip to Dunedin to face the Otago Highlanders on Saturday afternoon.
"There's always a bit of chatter around the boys when there's a Wallabies coach coming through," Reimer said.
"Everyone starts trying a little bit more but we've just got to stick to our training and the rest will look after itself.
"If we maintain the intensity, guys will be noticed on the training paddock and in games."
