'The more people down there the better': Raiders on track to set 22-year high

Excitement is building in Canberra, with the Raiders on track to set a 22-year high.
The Green Machine are optimistic of drawing a crowd of 16,000 for their first home game of the 2024 NRL season - against the Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium on Saturday - off the back of "conservative" predictions.
That would equate to the Raiders' biggest crowd at an opening home game in more than 20 years.
They haven't pulled 16,000 for their first home game since 2002, when a round-two crowd of 17,111 came through the gates to watch Canberra take on South Sydney.
It would also be just the sixth time in Raiders history they've passed the 16,000 mark for an opener - with their biggest first home crowd (22,257) coming against the St George Dragons in 1990, which doubled as their first game at Canberra Stadium.
While Raiders prop Pasami Saulo said they would look to shut out the "noise" following their big round-one win over Newcastle, he was hoping Green Machine fans would bring the noise on Saturday.
"Definitely excited. I know we all are keen for the Viking clap and all the fans will be excited too so can't wait to get around it," Saulo said on Thursday.
"It will be a big crowd and we're going to take that energy from them and bring that into our game.
"The more people down there the better. It's our first home game and I'm just excited for it."
The Raiders made an impressive start to the season with a 28-12 victory over the Knights in Newcastle.
It was the first game in the halves together for Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty and young five-eighth Ethan Strange.
They've also been paired up as roommates, allowing them to develop an understanding both off and on the field.
Fogarty predicted big things for Strange, but also called for patience towards the 19-year-old who has played just two NRL games so far.
The Raiders vice-captain felt you wouldn't be able to truly judge Strange until he had 50 to 60 games under his belt.
They had a promising start in their playmaking partnership with the Knights win, with Fogarty's kicking game a standout.
He said building on their consistency and understanding was the next step for their partnership.
"I've got him as a roomie now too so I get to understand him a little bit more away from footy, which is really good for our relationship," Fogarty said.
"Ethan's going to be a great player for the club, we've just got to let him find his feet, give him 50-60 games and judge him from that.
"He's going to be an exciting player. He's got his own little style - he's very fast, very steppy, which I'm definitely not.
"Once he finds his feet he's going to express himself through the style of footy that he can play."
The Tigers will have debutant Lachlan Galvin at five-eighth, which Fogarty said made it hard to know what to expect from the visitors.
"It's a little bit different to be honest because they didn't play round one - they had the bye," he said.
"So to see their combinations we actually don't have any video evidence to go off.
"This week for us is just worrying about ourselves.
"Worrying about what we did last week, trying to do that again this week defensively and hopefully our attack can come off the back of that."
NRL ROUND TWO
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Wests Tigers at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ata Mariota, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Nick Cotric, 19. Kaeo Weekes, 20. Simi Sasagi, 21. Zac Woolford, 22. Trey Mooney.
Tigers squad: 1. Jahream Bula, 2. Charlie Staines, 3. Starford To'a, 4. Solomona Faataape, 5. Junior Tupou, 6. Lachlan Galvin, 7. Jayden Sullivan, 8. Stefano Utoikamanu, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. David Klemmer, 11. Isaiah Papali'i, 12. John Bateman, 13. Alex Seyfarth. Interchange: 14. Aidan Sezer, 15. Fonua Pole, 16. Alex Twal, 17. Samuela Fainu. Reserves: 18. Asu Kepaoa, 19. Tallyn Da Silva, 20. Justin Matamua, 21. Alexander Lobb, 22. Jake Simpkin.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.