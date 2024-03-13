Alleged ANU stabber pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges

The man accused of stabbing two students at ANU last year has denied attempted murder charges on mental impairment grounds.
Alex Leonard Ophel was not present in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, when defence lawyer Tim Sharman entered pleas of not guilty on his client's behalf.
"Can I formally enter a plea of not guilty," Mr Sharman told Registrar Helen Banks. "On all charges."
Those charges include two counts of attempted murder and common assault, and a single count of possessing an object with intent to kill or cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Sharman told the court those pleas were being entered on mental impairment grounds. The lawyer had previously told the court the case was heading in such a direction.
Ophel, a former ANU student, is accused of attacking several students on the university campus in September last year when he was 24 years old.
At the time, police said no clear motive had been identified and it was believed the man did not know the alleged victims.
Ophel allegedly stabbed two 20-year-old female students, hit one male student with a frying pan, and punched another.
On Thursday, Mr Sharman said the police brief of evidence had been in large part already served and on the next occasion the case should be ready to be committed to the Supreme Court.
Ophel will be required to attend in person when the case returns in May. He is yet to make an application for bail.
