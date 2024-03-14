'Almost impossible': This trainer has 4000 winners, but says times are 'the toughest I've seen'

Astute Newcastle trainer Paul Perry lives by the old motto, "small fish are sweet".
Perry, who has been training for more than 50 years, admits it's tough to take on the high-profile trainers so he prefers to swim in the little pond.
"It's just so tough taking on the big stables," the multiple Group 1-winning trainer told ACM Racing. "I prefer to stay under the radar and just potter around on the edges.
"I've got 30 horses in work here at Newcastle and that's enough. Racing has been great to me for more than 50 years. My stable has had more than 4000 winners but I've noticed changes over the last few years. The big trainers have taken over.
"They're dominating the feature races and you expect that because they have the numbers. They have all the big owners and the well-bred, expensive horses. It's nearly impossible to beat them.
"I admire how trainers like Chris Waller and Ciaron Maher keep things ticking over they have lots of horses and lots of staff and I reckon there would be plenty of headaches. It would be hard to manage their businesses.
"It's the toughest I've ever seen it for the small trainers. The small trainers used to be able to go out to the country to get a winner but now the big trainers head out there with their second strong horses and win races."
Perry said increased prize money from Racing NSW ensured the sport will continue to grow.
"Racing NSW has done a great job," he said. "You can't fault Racing NSW. Prize money is great. They have done a wonderful job promoting racing with various pop-up races over the last few years.
"The prize money keeps the game going. The trick is you've got to find the right horse to win the big prize money which is on offer and when you have 30 horses in the stable it can get a bit difficult to take them on but we're still giving it our best shot. It's hard to get out of the racing game - once it gets into your blood, you're hooked."
Perry takes two runners to Rosehill on Saturday. Totoka lines up in the $250,000 Group 3 Magic Night Stakes while Cruel Summer runs in the $120,000 Midway Handicap.
Perry parted with $46,000 to purchase Totoka at a 2023 Inglis Yearling Sale and the filly has won one of her three starts. He predicts a bright future for the two-year-old.
"We've just taken Totoka along very slowly," he said. "We haven't been in a hurry with her. We've always had a bit of an opinion about her.
"Totoka's drawn barrier eight from the 1200 metre mark at Rosehill. It can be a tricky gate. I thought she was a shade unlucky last time at Randwick and her win at Canterbury was full of merit.
"We'll see how she runs on Saturday if she happened to win or run in the top three we would have to think about a start in the Golden Slipper but I think she's going to be a better filly over more ground.
"I don't think we'll see their best of her until she gets out to 1400 or 1600 metres. Cruel Summer appreciates soft tracks. We would be some chance if we got conditions to suit on Saturday."
The veteran trainer has booked Rachel King to ride Cruel Summer and apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons is the rider for Totoka.
"We've got a talented group of jockeys in New South Wales," Perry said. "Rachel has done a huge job in her career. She's come a long way.
"She's a very hard worker and deserves every success she gets. Dylan is a promising young jockey. He's had a few rides for us and looks to have a bright future."
Saturday's feature race at Rosehill is the $1 million Group 1 Coolmore Classic. The $1 million purse has attracted 18 runners, with Australia's top trainers Chris Waller and Ciaron Maher leading the charge.
Both have three runners each in the 1500 metre classic. Waller saddles up Zougotcha, Vienna Princess and Hinged while Maher's runners are Semana, Yonce and Jennilalia. Bet365 have installed Zougotcha as the $4 favourite for the race.
Another highlight on the ten race program is the running of the $300,000 Group 2 Phar Lap Stakes. Waller accepted with four runners Tannhauser, Saltcoats, Tutta La Vita and Mare Of Mt Buller. Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have two runners Raf Attack and Les Vampires.
