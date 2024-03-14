The Canberra Times
Revealed: 2003 bid to scale back Iraq War involvement quashed

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 14 2024 - 6:49pm, first published 6:44pm
Newly declassified secret documents from 2003 have revealed the then-defence minister was overruled in a bid to scale down ADF personnel seven months into the Iraq War, including by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet who were concerned about it being a "sensitive time for the US".

