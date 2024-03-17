The Canberra Times
Helping small business key to deal to expand paid parental leave

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
March 17 2024 - 9:35pm
An extension to government paid parental leave to 26 weeks is set to become law after crossbench senators David Pocock and Jacqui Lambie struck a $10 million deal with the Albanese government to get extra support for small businesses.

Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

