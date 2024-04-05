The nine stadiums in rival cities that can be a blueprint for Canberra's debacle

The dedicated ones will be there this weekend, even if the rain pours down as expected on Saturday. But how many more would join them if there was a roof at Canberra Stadium?
It's a timely question given the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders play some of the biggest games of their respective seasons at Canberra Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.
The ACT government has been considering location, size and roof options for a new stadium for the past 15 years. They have commissioned another study to examine options in Bruce, making it the seventh time a stadium has been the focus of, or part of, a report since 2009.
The government is leaning to ruling out a roof because of the cost, preferring to look at alternate ways to heat a venue even if leaving it open means the stadium won't be a year-round option for sport and events.
Raiders officials were given a tour of the construction site of the new $628 million stadium in Christchurch a few weeks ago, opening their eyes to the possibilities for Canberra.
Stadiums are hot topics in Brisbane and Hobart, too, where the 2032 Olympic Games and the prospect of a Tasmanian AFL team have caused chaos and division.
And just this week the NSW government greenlit a feasibility study into building a $300 million roof on the stadium at Homebush, while the state of Leichhardt Oval has had Wests Tigers fans roaring.
The fear in Canberra is that all of those projects will be done before a sod is turned in the capital, even though the government's latest vision is a $500 million, 30,000-seat stadium in Bruce by 2033.
But is there a blueprint out there that can help fast-track Andrew Barr's plan to get it done for a decent price with all the bells and whistles? We compared the stadium developments that have occurred or are occurring elsewhere for some inspiration and also to get a glimpse into the many benefits a more modern venue could bring to Canberra.
Cost: $715 million
Opening date: TBC
Capacity: 23,000
Population: 247,000 (Hobart), 570,000 (Tasmania)
Canberra officials have been watching this one very closely. It has been one of the most divisive political issues for Tasmania over the past two years after the AFL said Hobart needed a new stadium to secure an expansion licence for the competition.
When (or maybe we should say if) it is built, it will have a roof and host sports on rectangular and oval fields. But the main reason the ACT government has been keeping a close watch is the federal government's involvement. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese committed $240 million to the project, setting a standard for federal contribution to sporting infrastructure.
Cost: $360 million
Opening date: April 2019
Capacity: 30,000
Population: 270,000 (Parramatta), 2.7 million (western Sydney)
The outdated old Parramatta Stadium was demolished in 2017 and the new venue built in the same location. The design of the stadium has been hailed by many sporting codes for its considered approach. The roof covers all seating, and it has some of the steepest grandstands in the country, bringing fans closer to the action and creating a heightened atmosphere.
Public transport options are extensive within close proximity to the stadium, and it's also just a short walk from Parramatta's CBD. It's the home of the Eels in NRL and the Wanderers in the A-League, and according to Parramatta Council, the city has seen an injection of at least $1 million for every major sport or entertainment event held at the stadium.
Cost: $250 million
Opening date: February 2020
Capacity: 25,000
Population: 240,000
The discussion for a new stadium for Townsville began back in 2010, but it wasn't until late 2015 that the debate gained greater attention after the North Queensland Cowboys' NRL premiership victory.
Following a lobbying campaign by the NRL club, both Liberal and Labor governments pledged $100 million in federal funding toward a new stadium build ahead of the 2016 election. The Queensland government funded the remainder of the project which took five years to be completed, with Elton John the first act hosted at the venue in 2020.
The location of the stadium has produced a huge economic boost for Townsville City. It's a 20-minute walk to the train station, and pedestrian bridges connect the venue directly to the CBD. In March, American singer Pink attracted a record-setting 65,000 people over two nights to the stadium, adding $50 million to the local economy. The stadium itself also offers shade coverage to 75 per cent of seating.
Cost: $160 million
Opening date: February 2008
Capacity: 27,794 (sport), 40,000 (concerts)
Population: 660,000
The Queensland government funded the stadium build located right beside a train station at Robina and a major highway. The construction helped seal the Gold Coast Titans' inclusion in the NRL.
Since opening in 2008 the stadium has hosted major concerts like KISS, and sport events from the Commonwealth Games to all major football codes, including State of Origin in 2021. It's also set to host soccer matches at the Brisbane Olympics 2032. Gold Coast City Council Mayor Tom Tate claimed in 2022 the legacy of the Commonwealth Games has been immense with a sporting economy worth $800 million a year.
Cost: $309 million
Opening date: 2026
Capacity: 25,000
Population: 220,000 (Penrith), 2.7 million (western Sydney)
In January plans for a new Penrith Stadium were revealed. The redevelopment will see the venue close at the end of the 2024 NRL season, and take two years to complete, with 3000 fan submissions adding input on the stadium's final design.
Once finished there will be a new western grandstand, refurbished eastern grandstand, upgraded lighting, scoreboards, sound systems, and food and drink facilities, as well as four new change rooms and an improved stadium entertainment precinct. Venues NSW will take over stadium operation after the project but the total capacity is only set to be improved by 2500, to 25,000.
Cost: $828 million
Opening date: August 2022
Capacity: 45,500
Population: 5.3 million
Though not a fair comparison to the situation in Canberra due to Sydney having a much larger population, there was a significant spend to complete the Sydney Football Stadium, which attracted plenty of controversy throughout the process which began in 2019 and faced several hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic years.
The existing stadium was knocked down to make way for the build too, which meant that sporting teams had to arrange alternative venues until the world-class stadium project was complete.
Cost: $340 million
Opening date: March 2024 (all five redevelopment stages completed)
Capacity: 40,000
Population: 265,000
Though an oval in its shape, the ground supports sports in a community with a modest but growing population, and is not as frequently used as other grounds in major cities - very similar to Canberra. However its redevelopment and the Victorian government's takeover in running the stadium in 2016 has seen it become a key part of the state's infrastructure.
Its undergone five stages of redevelopment since 2003, increasing its capacity to 40,000, with the state and federal government, local council, Geelong Football Club, and the AFL all contributing to funding.
The redevelopment led to multiple grandstands knocked down and rebuilt, media, club, function space, offices, retail, hospitality, and amenities significantly upgraded, and even community-use facilities added, such as an indoor cricket hub.
Cost: $628 million
Opening date: 2026
Capacity: 30,000 (sport), 41,000 (concerts)
Population: 400,000
The new stadium in Christchurch is set to be a premier venue, and is one of the biggest infrastructure projects for New Zealand in recent years. Funded by local and federal government, Te Kaha will be a fully electric (no gas), solar panel-fitted, fully roofed and centrally-located in the heart of the city, state-of-the-art stadium. The Canterbury Multi-Use Arena project got underway in 2022, and replaced the old Lancaster Park which was damaged in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.
Impressively, the stadium is also being built with buckling-restrained braces to withstand Christchurch's seismic activity during construction and after its completion.
Cost: $205 million
Opening date: 2011
Capacity: 30,748 (sport), 36,000 (concerts)
Population: 135,000 (Dunedin), 255,000 (Otago region)
The Dunedin stadium is the largest indoor venue in New Zealand and the only ground in the world to have grass turf indoors with its iconic clear roof.
There was a lot of opposition to the stadium being built because of its limited use to rectangular field sports, with legal action taken against Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council in 2009 to try and stop the project.
However in the last decade Dunedin Venues estimate the stadium has had a $350 million economic impact. Last year alone $30 million of spending was generated for Dunedin with 47,500 visitors thanks to hosting extensive live music and major sport events.
From Rugby and FIFA World Cup matches to music acts like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Queen, and Ed Sheeran, Forsyth Barr has hosted it all since opening in 2011, and is hopeful of continuing that trend despite the emergence of Te Kaha as a rival venue from 2026.
