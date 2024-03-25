The next public health epidemic is here. Can we butt it out?

When federal Health Minister Mark Butler addressed the National Press Club at the beginning of May last year, the centrepiece of his speech was about vaping. The minister committed his government to strong action against the scourge of e-cigarette use.
I was one of the many Australians who applauded the announcement - and his government's stance - and I have stood in solidarity with him since that day.
Indeed, I was one of the large group of doctors and public health experts who worked with the minister to formulate the vaping policy.
The legislation to deal with the health catastrophe that is vaping came before Parliament on Thursday. This represented one of the peak public health initiatives of my professional lifetime. I am backing the legislation all the way. The legislation will be debated at a future date.
E-cigarettes - nowadays called vapes - were invented 20 years ago, supposedly as a way to help smokers to quit.
They use a heating device to create a vapour that the user inhales.
Helping smokers quit tobacco use is an important goal for doctors, and in Australia there has been a steady decline in tobacco smoking for decades now - but this has required a massive public health effort and tremendous investment.
Unfortunately, any hope that vaping would be good for public health has vanished as more scientific evidence comes to light.
Instead, we have seen recreational vaping explode across the Australian community.
Seeing young Australians - high school and, nowadays, primary school children - addicted to vaping is a personal heartbreak of mine. Australian children are being hooked on the nicotine contained in vapes.
A new generation of young Australians are now addicted to harmful vapes, and this is all for the profit of a few greedy suppliers who will stop at nothing to profit from vulnerable children.
Vapes are flavoured sweetly, presented in packaging specifically aimed at young children.
Vape shops are set up near schools, or made easily available online.
The shameless profiteers who prey on Australian children boast about flouting the rules so they can continue to ply the shameful trade.
Worst of all, after decades of work to help Australians quit tobacco smoking, there is scientific evidence that young Australians who vape are more likely to take up cigarette smoking.
Australia has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deal with a public health crisis - the epidemic of vaping.
The more we learn about vaping, the more health problems we discover.
That is a very bad trend.
The world missed the opportunity to stop tobacco smoking, but we have an opportunity before us to take action on vaping that is world-leading and is supported by all of the key health groups in the country.
The next phase of the government's planned reforms include banning the manufacture of e-cigarettes in this country, and restrictions on the supply, advertising and commercial possession of recreational vapes.
For vapes that are genuinely used to help Australians quit smoking, obtaining a prescription for a properly-regulated e-cigarette that is treated like other medical forms of smoking cessation aids makes good sense.
Big tobacco companies, vaping suppliers, and individuals who seek to profit from addicting Australians to harmful vapes will be protesting loudly, and using every platform they have to resist the reforms.
Ahead of the legislation being introduced to Parliament we were seeing misleading and downright deceitful commentary being put out across the traditional and social media by those who seek to profit from hooking Australians on vapes.
I urge Australia's political leaders to heed the evidence and the advice from your health leaders.
We have a chance to protect young Australians and stop this unhealthy profit-driven scourge.
Let's see this important and world-leading legislation passed so we can truly claim a public health success.
