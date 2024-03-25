Police investigating after crash puts two in hospital

Two people were taken to hospital with injuries after a truck and sedan collided on the Hume Highway.
A 64-year-old woman sustained serious head injuries in the crash, with police now probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.
About 7pm on Friday, March 22, paramedics well called to the scene of a crash south of Marulan South Road.
At the scene, paramedics treated the driver of a sedan - a 77-year-old male driver - who suffered internal injuries. He was transported to Queanbeyan hospital.
The sedan's passenger was airlifted to Canberra hospital with serious head injuries.
The driver of the truck - a 37-year-old male - was not physically injured. He was transported to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to the crash investigation unit attended the scene and commenced an investigation.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
