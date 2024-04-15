The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 16, 1994

By Ray Athwal
April 16 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1994, the Australian Bureau of Statistics released figures showing Canberra was sports crazy. It showed Canberrans ran, jumped, threw, kicked and even just jogged more than Australians from any other region.

