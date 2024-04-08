The Canberra Times
The car is still by far the best way to get around Canberra

By Letters to the Editor
April 9 2024 - 5:30am
Mr Rattenbury wants Canberrans to have easy options to get around Canberra. So do I and, at 85, the easiest, simplest and quickest option is via car.

