The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The 'nuances' that show how public servants inform national security policy

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
April 9 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Defence secretary has detailed the behind-the-scenes work of departments to help shape the nation's priorities, and in particular in determining national security policy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.