ABC listeners welcome back Ross Solly but turn off other presenters

ABC Radio Canberra lost listeners across the board in the wake of its reshuffle earlier in the year, except in Drive when returning presenter Ross Solly managed to boost ratings for the program, according to the latest survey results.
Georgia Stynes, who this year moved from Afternoons to Mornings on ABC, lost almost half the audience, falling from 16.3 per cent to 8.6 per cent, being beaten in the slot by not only MIX 106.3 and HIT104.7 but also the 2JJJ and ABC Classic stations.
She replaced Lish Fejer, who was moved to focus on the ABC's app and social platforms.
The results also revealed that MIX 106.3 remains the No.1 radio station in Canberra (20.2 per cent), followed by its sister station HIT 104.7 (15. 9 per cent), ABC Radio Canberra (10.8 per cent) and then 2JJJ (8.5 per cent), ABC Classic and Radio National (both 7.1 per cent), 2CA (5.1 per cent), 2CC (4.7 per cent) and ABC News Radio (3.6 per cent).
The results were from the first survey of the year, taken January 28 to March 23.
The latest ratings showed his program was the only one to grow in listeners, moving 2.2 percentage points to 10.4 per cent.
The drive timeslot was won by MIX 106.3's Rod Cuddihy and Gabi Elgood with 22.3 per cent.
The ABC's Adam Shirley remained at the helm of Breakfast this year, with the program's listenership also remaining unchanged at 13 per cent.
"ABC Radio Canberra is continuing to grow its weekly audience, and it is very pleasing to see Canberrans welcome Ross Solly back to the airwaves," ABC Canberra acting editor Louise Willis said.
MIX 106.3 Kristen Davidson and Nigel Johnson remained king and queen of breakfast, with an 18.4 per cent share of the audience.
They were followed by HIT 104.7's Neil 'Wilko' Wilcock and Courtenay 'Courts' Kneen who returned to the airwaves mid-way through the survey, increasing the audience of previous presenters Ned Breward and Josh Torney, who were axed last year, by 0.5 percentage points.
AmplifyCBR manager Craig Wagstaff, who manages the MIX 106.3 and HIT 104.7 stations, said the results were "testament to our wonderful team of people throughout every arm of our business".
