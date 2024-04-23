'It shows it's possible': Canberra Paralympian's message for the world

Vanessa Low has changed countries, coaches and events during a decade at the top. But the latest detour on a gold medal mission is the one she's most proud of.
"It shows it's possible," Low said. "It was an interesting journey because it was so different to anything else.
"Starting with a shorter turnaround of three years [between Paralympic Games] and we decided to have a baby along the way.
"Eventually I decided I was going to return to the sport. There were a lot of unknowns along this journey, but it's exciting to be here today."
Low was confirmed as a starter at her fourth Paralympic Games on Tuesday as the Australian team unveiled its first eight team members at the AIS athletics track.
The long-jump champion is eyeing another gold medal after smashing her competition in Tokyo three years ago, and winning gold and silver while competing for Germany at the 2016 Games.
So much has changed for the 33-year-old along the way. She competed for Australia for the first time in 2019 after moving to Canberra to be with husband Scott Reardon, and the pair welcomed son Matteo almost two years ago.
Low, who lost both her legs in a train accident 18 years ago, only had a brief break from athletics during her pregnancy and after birth before making a comeback at ahead of the world championships last year.
"My preparation has been amazing. I've had the best season ever and I think it really shows when you know your why and why you're [competing] that it's still possible even if the journey isn't perfect," Low said.
"We've been making it up as we go and it has really ignited a different purpose and showing him the world of sport. Having [Matteo] as part of the journey has helped me this season.
"I want to show the world what a person with a disability can do. We're not just there to run because we have a disability, we're athletes. And I want to give my best to show up as the best athlete I can to inspire the next generation."
Low was joined by fellow Canberra-based athletes James Turner, who won gold three years ago, and Michael Roeger at the Paralympics announcement. Turner will complete in the T36 100m and 400m events and Roeger will switch from the marathon to the 1500m.
"It's really special, it takes a lot of pressure off the next two months," Turner said.
"I first started training when I was eight ... I had a twin sister and she was always faster than me. So I was always trying to keep up with her.
"... I still think of myself as that young kid struggling to keep up. A part of that is what helps me keep training as hard as I do and be the best I can."
Wheelchair racing champion Madison de Rozario has also been picked, as well as Michal Burian, Angus Hincksman, Mali Lovell and Reece Langdon. Hincksman, Lovell and Langdon will be making their Paralympic debut in Paris at the end of August.
"I'm just so excited at this point," Lovell said.
"My preparation has been awesome; I've been really consistent and getting a new PB recently was amazing.
"Athletics helps me push my boundaries and helps me build my resilience. I just love running. I'm really excited to see what I can achieve."
