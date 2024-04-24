The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Canberra needs an educational miracle

By Jessica Del Rio
April 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's children face a challenging future, with the threat of global shocks and automation-driven changes to the job market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.