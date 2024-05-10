Monster review: Impressive talents produce jarring experience

Monster is certainly ambitious. It offers different perspectives on a range of things that could be marshalled in support of any one of the perspectives it entertains. A building has burnt down, and arson is suspected. A wand lighter was dropped on the pavement but it doesn't necessarily point to anyone in particular. Nor does the discovery of a dead cat, nor do nasty schoolyard taunts explain who is to blame. As always, perspective depends on how you see things and what you know.