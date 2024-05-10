The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Review

Monster review: Impressive talents produce jarring experience

By Jane Freebury
May 10 2024 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Monster (PG, 126 minutes)

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.