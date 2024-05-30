The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Elected Body deputy chair to run for Independents for Canberra

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 31 2024 - 12:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The deputy chair of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elected Body will run as a candidate for Independents for Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.