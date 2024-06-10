The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

'Brumbies deserve better than Canberra': Fan's blistering attack

Melanie Dinjaski
Chris Dutton
By Melanie Dinjaski, and Chris Dutton
Updated June 10 2024 - 2:53pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies fans are calling on bosses to give them an early mark on Friday to ensure they don't miss a moment of the team's bid to make history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.