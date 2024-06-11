The Canberra Times
Two years of separation for foreign ADF recruits is absurd

By Letters to the Editor
June 12 2024 - 5:30am
Veterans from five eyes countries including the UK have been serving with the ADF in a wide range of roles for many decades. Picture Defence Media
Kym MacMillan's letter (June 10) is indeed correct: "we have been welcoming serving members of the five eye nations into our ranks for many years". I was a Royal Air Force (RAF) equipment officer for 12 years from 1964 before being 'head-hunted' by the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in 1976.

