Live updates and news from Senate budget estimates hearings
Senators continue their grilling of ministers and public service officials on day three of Senate estimates as the Foreign Affairs and Defence, Health, Treasury and Education portfolios appear for hearings.
The government spent day two of estimates defending itself against questioning over more pork barrelling accusations, while Attorney-General Michaelia Cash confirmed a 2019 election promise by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to introduce a federal anti-corruption body won't be implemented before the next federal election.
READ MORE SENATE ESTIMATES STORIES:
- Treasury failed to consider alternatives to $41k debt waiver
- Alan Tudge's future in cabinet still being decided: Prime Minister's office
- ANAO finds safety grants skewed toward Coalition, marginal seats
- Michaelia Cash confirms anti-corruption watchdog won't be implemented before election
- ASIO 'proudly apolitical' after foreign power election plot used as political ammo
The live blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.