news, federal-politics, aps news, public service news, Senate estimates

Senators continue their grilling of ministers and public service officials on day three of Senate estimates as the Foreign Affairs and Defence, Health, Treasury and Education portfolios appear for hearings. The government spent day two of estimates defending itself against questioning over more pork barrelling accusations, while Attorney-General Michaelia Cash confirmed a 2019 election promise by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to introduce a federal anti-corruption body won't be implemented before the next federal election. READ MORE SENATE ESTIMATES STORIES: The live blog appears below this line, but sometimes takes a moment to appear.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/106459643/c31a556e-4246-4043-9d45-da323bb75da3.jpg/r2_230_4498_2770_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg