sport, brumbies, jesse mogg, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, nsw waratahs, super rugby, super rugby pacific

Jesse Mogg's last taste of Tah week still burns. A narrow three-point loss to the NSW Waratahs marked the ACT Brumbies' fourth consecutive loss at the hands of their bitter rivals seven years ago. That four-game run included a semi-final that dashed Mogg's Super Rugby title dream. The landscape has shifted since then. The Waratahs have managed just one win over the Brumbies since - a seven-point triumph in 2018 - and their last trip to Canberra was a night to forget as they fell to a record 61-10 defeat 366 days ago. Now they return under the Darren Coleman regime, and Mogg says the traditional rivalry is alive and well leading into a Super Rugby Pacific derby at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night. "I think the rivalry has always been there whether the results have gone their way or not. Darren Coleman has done a good job giving them confidence," Mogg said. MORE RUGBY UNION "I actually had Darren in my two years in the academy when I was down at Brumbies. I'm sure he is aware from our perspective what Tah week is, and I've no doubt he'll be having the same sort of conversations up in Sydney about the Brumbies. "They're building, they've got a lot of confidence coming off the back of the past two months. They've played some really good football, I know they'll be disappointed with the result last week but for them it's the same thing, it's about building and being better than they were. "I haven't had Tah week for seven years so I'll be looking for every opportunity to provide to the group where I can. We've just got to keep building that confidence we've got within the group and not take a backward step. "We only get the one opportunity this year and the good thing for us is it's at [Canberra]. The boys will be raring to go, we'll just try to build through the week and hopefully put out a better performance than the first two weeks." Mogg scored two tries in a 42-3 win over the Fijian Drua that sent the Brumbies to the top of the table this past weekend, while NSW fell to their first defeat of the year after butchering the possession and territory advantage in a four-point defeat to Queensland. Saturday shapes as a blockbuster day for the club with Canberra Stadium to host a double-header, with the Brumbies' Super W side to kick off their season against a Waratahs side hunting their fifth successive title. That match will be followed by their Super Rugby Pacific counterparts, with the Brumbies searching for three successive wins as Mogg pushes for more game time to continue an impressive Canberra homecoming. "It was a bit of a shock to the system, the amount of training and type of training I hadn't been used to during my time over in the French competition but it's been really good to integrate back into the group," Mogg said. "The coaching staff are top notch here and I've just enjoyed my time. The past two weekends have been really good, getting a small opportunity last week and a little bit bigger this week. Hopefully I keep building." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND THREE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/550d7cd6-8a5e-4cef-bbf4-853c2779d6df.jpg/r179_466_3326_2244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg