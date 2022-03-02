news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, NRL, Jamal Fogarty, Jamal Fogarty injury

Canberra's NRL hopes have suffered a significant setback with star recruit Jamal Fogarty set to miss more than half the 2022 season with a knee injury. Fogarty posed for photos with expected halves partner Jack Wighton on Tuesday before the Raiders dropped the injury bombshell on Wednesday afternoon. The combination made its debut in the trial match last weekend, but coach Ricky Stuart will now be racing to find a replacement to partner Wighton for round one against the Cronulla Sharks next week. The former Gold Coast captain left the Titans abruptly in the off-season in favour of a longer, three-year deal with the Raiders. The steady 27-year-old was set to complement Wighton in the halves but he will instead be a long-term spectator after scans this week revealed he'll likely require surgery. Fogarty's expected recovery time is about fourth months which will mean he won't make his Raiders debut until at least round 16. MORE CANBERRA SPORT His unavailability opens the door for recently turned 21-year-old Brad Schneider, while the experienced Sam Williams filled the void in 2021 after George Williams' mid-season return to the UK and Matt Frawley will also be an option. Sam Williams has been in and out of the Raiders squad for the past decade, but this looms as his biggest opportunity to lock down the No. 7 jersey for an extended stint. The veteran playmaker's pre-season was derailed by COVID, with Williams testing positive before being able to get on to the team bus to go to the first trial match against the Sydney Roosters. His positive test meant both he and Frawley were unable to play against the Roosters and both will start the season with no game time under their belts. Schneider has regarded as a star of the future and looked strong in the trials, but the Raiders will likely be wary for rushing him into senior NRL duties. More to come

