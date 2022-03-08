sport, capitals, Canberra Capitals, WNBL, Carrie Graf, AIS Arena, AIS Arena closed

The most successful coach in WNBL history has called on the ACT and Federal governments to find a solution to Canberra's venue crisis as the AIS Arena closure continues to cause major problems. University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf said the capital would miss out on a crucial decade of sporting opportunities in the build up to the Brisbane Olympic Games in 2032. She pointed to the looming women's basketball World Cup later this year as a missed chance, with the arena's closure limiting Canberra's ability to bid for any warm-up games or international fixtures. The University of Canberra owned Capitals could be forced to play WNBL finals in Wollongong or at the smaller convention centre if they earn home hosting rights. And Graf, a WNBL championship-winner and former Australian Opals mentor, hopes short, medium and long-term solutions can be found as soon as possible. The university is considered one long-term proposition after outlining its vision to build a 10,000 seat arena within the next five years. MORE CANBERRA SPORT The $150 million project would require ACT and Commonwealth funding to get started. "In the short term - the next two, three, four years - what is the solution? Where does high performance indoor sport get played in the city," Graf said. "The university's proposal is a wonderful one, it ticks the boxes and caters to the needs of this city. It requires funding and that's the ask to the federal and ACT government - do something about the lack of an arena in this city. "Let's park the finals issue for the Capitals right now. But what happens next year? The Capitals need a venue, netball needs a venue, international women's sport needs a venue, particularly in the lead up to the Brisbane Olympics. "That's the urgency - what happens beyond this season. Is it a tent at EPIC, is it a revamp of the AIS Arena? "It's a frustration that there's not an answer and that's challenging for high-performance women's sport. Critically, women's high-performance sport in this city needs a venue." ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr wants the future of the AIS Arena to become a federal election issue. The ACT government says it still doesn't know the extent of the repairs required to reopen the arena almost two years after it hosted its last event.

