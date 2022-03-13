coronavirus, how many cases canberra, covid-19, coronavirus, act covid cases

Canberra has recorded 649 new COVID cases on Sunday, more than two years after the nation's capital detected its first case. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in hospital, one is in intensive care but is not on a ventilator. It is the first time Canberra's COVID hospitalisation figures have dipped below 30 since January 14, 2022. The new cases were slightly down from the 704 cases that were reported on Saturday. The cases were detected from 373 PCR tests and 276 rapid antigen tests, bringing the total of active cases in the ACT to 4065. No new deaths were recorded in the territory in Sunday's figures. The capital territory's two-dose vaccination rate, which now includes the entire eligible population over five, is 93.8 per cent. The booster shot rate in the over-16 population is 70.1 per cent. A new, and more contagious, sub-lineage strain of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain in the territory, health authorities have warned. The strain is likely to fuel a rise in case numbers within Canberra over the coming weeks but hospitalisations are expected to remain steady. Early evidence has indicated the strain, named the BA.2 sub-lineage, was not more severe than earlier variants. ACT acting chief health officer Vanessa Johnston urged Canberrans on Friday to continue indoor mask-wearing if social distancing was not possible. Mask mandates, however, would not be re-instated in response to the new strain, she said. It comes as states and territory leaders agreed on Friday to review rules forcing close contacts into a mandatory seven-day isolation. The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will be consulted for urgent advice on the appropriate transition for each jurisdiction. It was also agreed the rapid antigen concession support program will continue for another three months until September. NSW reported 13,093 cases on Sunday and seven deaths with the majority of new infections aged between 10 and 19 years old. There are 965 COVID patients in hospitals across the state and 44 people are in intensive care. The newly-recorded cases in NSW were detected from 7867 rapid antigen tests and 5226 PCR tests. Victoria reported a further 5192 COVID cases with for deaths. The cases include 3434 from rapid antigen tests and 1758 from PCR lab tests. The number of people in hospitals around Victoria has grown by 20 to reach 195 patients, with 25 people in intensive care and eight under ventilation. There are 40,606 active cases in the state. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

