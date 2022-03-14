coronavirus,

COVID-19 hospitalisations in the ACT have jumped overnight, with an additional nine people requiring further care. There were 38 people in hospital to 8pm Sunday, with three in intensive care and none being ventilated. A day earlier, there were 29 in hospital, with one in intensive care. A total of 599 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Canberra in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday. There were 649 new infections reported the day before. The new cases reported on Monday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3880, down from the 4065 reported on Sunday. The number of deaths remains at 37. READ MORE: Canberrans have been urged to report their positive rapid antigen tests to ACT Health as some patients have been going without vital COVID treatments. Of the 649 new cases reported on Sunday, 373 came from PCR tests and 276 from RATs. Second-dose vaccination bookings have opened for children aged five to 11. Second jabs are available for children eight weeks after they have had their first dose. The total number of people over five who are double vaccinated now comes in at 93.8 per cent. A total of 70.1 per cent of people have received their booster, and 79 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. A new, and more contagious, sub-lineage strain of Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain in the territory, health authorities have warned. The strain is likely to fuel a rise in case numbers within Canberra over the coming weeks but hospitalisations are expected to remain steady. Early evidence has indicated the strain, named the BA.2 sub-lineage, was not more severe than earlier variants. In addition planning is under way for a winter rise in COVID cases in the ACT, as authorities ensure there is enough bed capacity in the territory's hospitals and testing centres to handle demand. The ACT government is considering advice around scrapping isolation rules for close contacts and what would be appropriate in the lead-up to winter. The flu season likely to place even greater demand on the health system. There are 8911 new COVID-19 cases in NSW and one more death as the health minister says concerns about a new Omicron variant haven't convinced him to reintroduce restrictions. Preliminary data from the University of NSW found there could be a doubling of cases in the next four-to-six weeks as the more infectious BA.2 variant takes hold. There are 1005 people in hospital with the virus, 47 of them in intensive care. NSW Health reports 57.1 per cent of people have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, 79.1 per cent of people aged 12-15 have had two jabs, while 48.4 per cent of children aged 5-11 have had one dose. One COVID-related death and 5499 new cases have been reported in Victoria, as opening dates are confirmed for the latest round of statewide tourism vouchers. The cases include 4013 from rapid antigen tests and 1486 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Monday. The number of Victorians in hospital has grown by three to 198 patients. Of those, 25 are in intensive care and seven are on ventilation. Active cases in the state are relatively steady at 40,393. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/f4d6e0e1-9b78-4743-8382-69102caff333.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg