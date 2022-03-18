sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, elliott whitehead, jason taumalolo, raiders goalkicker, north queensland cowboys, cowboys

International second-rower Elliott Whitehead wants to evolve into one of the best ball-playing locks in the NRL. But a big part of the Canberra Raiders co-captain's assignment this week is stopping one of the most devastating ball-running No.13s in the game. The Raiders' clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville on Saturday will be just his second game in his new role that's seen him switch from the edge into the middle. There he'll find himself lining up against Cowboys big bopper Jason Taumalolo. Whitehead's spent most of his 145 NRL game career in the second row, although his versatility has also seen him play in the centres, five-eighth and even halfback as well. And it's that ball-playing ability that he's hoping to utilise at lock - in a similar vein to what Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray provide at Penrith and South Sydney respectively. Whitehead felt he had a promising start in the No.13 jersey and was looking to build on that against the Cowboys. "He's a good challenge for me. He's one of the better locks in the league and I want to be one of the better locks as well," Whitehead said. "The game's changed a little bit and a ball-playing middle's becoming vital. "You look at the better teams in the competition - Panthers with Isaah Yeo and Cam Murray at Souths - they play that ball-playing role and we've looked to adopt that this year." MORE RAIDERS NEWS It's part of a shift in focus in the Raiders forwards that should also help Matt Frawley slot back into the halfback role more easily. The Green Machine were already up to their third halfback this season - losing first-choice Jamal Fogarty (knee) before it even began and then having rookie Brad Schneider (COVID-19) return a positive rapid antigen test on Monday. Whitehead said Schneider's misfortune had been a bit of a distraction at the start of the week, but he was confident Frawley had slotted in well since then. Frawley played two games at halfback last season following the departure of homesick Englishman George Williams. "We've tried playing with a little bit more expansion. Obviously me playing in that loose forward position ... I like to get the ball moving," Whitehead said. "We've done that all pre-season and [Frawley's] been part of that. "If situations like this occurred through the year we've trained for this to happen. "He'll fit in perfectly - the same as [hooker Adrian] Trevilyan, who's making his debut - he'll do the same." Whitehead said Corey Harawira-Naera would be given first crack at the goalkicking duties, with Canberra's halfback woes putting further stress on their goalkicking ones. Raiders winger James Schiller's also another option to take the tee. First-choice kicker Jarrod Croker's out with a back injury, Fogarty, Schneider and Jordan Rapana (suspended) would normally all get the job ahead of Harawira-Naera. It brings back memories of the last time the Green Machine No.12 had the job, when David Furner kicked his way to be Canberra's all-time leading point scorer - before Croker took over that mantle. "There are a few boys that can goal kick. I think Corey Harawira-Naera will probably be the first," Whitehead said. NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Sebastian Kris, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Harry Rushton. Cowboys squad: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Coen Hess, 11. Tom Gilbert, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Heilum Luki, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Griffin Neame. Reserves: 18. Reuben Cotter, 19. Scott Drinkwater, 20. Connelly Lemuelu, 21. Brendan Elliot, 22. Ben Condon, 23. Emry Pere, 24. Daejarn Asi.

