Police investigate incident involving Canberra bus driver and Convoy to Canberra protesters

Miriam Webber
Miriam Webber
Updated March 22 2022 - 8:23am, first published 8:10am
Protesters carry flags they have co-opted, in an earlier demonstration in February. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT police say they are investigating an incident "involving a bus and a number of protesters", after a video posted to social media showed a group of so-called Convoy to Canberra demonstrators in a confrontation with a bus driver.

