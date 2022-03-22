Police investigate incident involving Canberra bus driver and Convoy to Canberra protesters

ACT police say they are investigating an incident "involving a bus and a number of protesters", after a video posted to social media showed a group of so-called Convoy to Canberra demonstrators in a confrontation with a bus driver.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.