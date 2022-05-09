The Canberra Times

Queanbeyan's Dimity Azoury, Australian Ballet dancer, stars in musical An American in Paris

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queanbeyan's Dimity Azoury with fellow Australian Ballet dancer Cameron Holmes in An American in Paris. Picture: Darren Thomas

Dimity Azoury is no stranger to the stage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.