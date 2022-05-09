Labor Party volunteer Max Marland voted in his first-ever federal election 12 days early but isn't worried he will change his mind.
"Unless Anthony Albanese suddenly decides to go in a Coalition with One Nation, probably not [going to regret my vote]," the 19-year-old said.
Mr Marland joined the queue at a pre-polling station on Moore Street in Civic because he will be campaigning on election day.
More than 26,000 ACT residents have already sent in a ballot through a postal vote.
Despite offering around 550 pre-polling stations around Australia, Australian Electoral Commissioner (AEC) Tom Rogers has encouraged voters to wait until May 21.
"Australian elections are in-person, community events held once every three years and built around election day, so if you can vote on election day then that's what you should do [it]," he said.
Andrew Anderson will be out of town on election day, so he lined up to cast his ballot early on Monday morning.
He has pre-polled many times before, keen to avoid crowds of people.
Disillusioned with both party leaders, Mr Anderson said he was still undecided only minutes before entering a booth.
"I don't know who to vote for. You just gotta vote, otherwise you get into trouble," he said.
"I watched both of the [leaders] debates, but it was just a squabbling session between each other."
Fellow Canberran Jennie Grierson said she was voting early because she was concerned about catching COVID.
"Because I'm quite old, I'm over 80, and so I just didn't want to mix too much. I was told if I go on voting day, I might be waiting for an hour or something," she said.
Ms Grierson said if something major happened in the campaign, she would have to just accept her early decision.
"I'd have to wear that," she said.
An AEC spokesperson said the organisation understands "no one likes to wait" but queues may occur at pre-polling stations.
"Ultimately whenever you have a system at the scale of a federal election where people effectively have choice of where and when to turn up, there will be queues," they said.
"Australians need to plan their vote, and avail themselves of extended opening hours if possible."
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
