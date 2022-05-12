The ACT recorded 1132 new COVID cases in the 24 hours until 8pm on Wednesday.
There are 74 people with the virus in hospital, two fewer than Wednesday. Five patients are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.
Advertisement
ACT Health announced on Wednesday a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s died with the virus. This brought the territory's death toll up to 58.
A man in his 90s passed away the previous day.
READ MORE COVID NEWS:
There are 5875 active cases of the coronavirus in the ACT. Of those, 3002 were detected via PCR tests and 2873 were reported from positive rapid antigen tests.
The double-dose rate remains at 97.1 per cent.
Nearly 76 per cent of the ACT population aged 16 and over is reported to have received three jabs.
Of children aged between five and 11 years old, 80.6 per cent have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
A growing number of Canberra public schools have switched to remote learning due to severe staff shortages partly caused by COVID-19.
Another industry struggling with worker shortages is healthcare, with hospital staff strained as COVID hospitalisations reach record highs.
Exhausted experienced staff members are fleeing high-pressure hospital settings.
No staff at Canberra's jail are known to have been infected due to the prison's COVID outbreak as of Tuesday afternoon, the justice directorate has said.
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.