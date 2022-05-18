There were six fewer people in hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday than the day before, ACT Health has announced.
There were 74 people hospitalised with the virus and 1098 new cases recorded in the 24 hours until Tuesday 8pm.
There are four people in ICU with the virus and one on a ventilator.
There were 80 people hospitalised with COVID-19 in the ACT on Monday, a record high for the territory.
There are 6190 active cases in the territory and a total of 59 people have died while carrying the virus. This includes a woman in her 90s who died earlier this week.
With high rates of hospitalisation, Canberra hospitals have cancelled elective surgeries and the Australian Medical Association are advising people to wear masks.
COVID-19 cases in ACT schools are also rising, as many campuses turn to remote learning among staff shortages.
NSW has recorded 12,297 new cases of COVID-19 with 1395 in hospital and 57 in the ICU.
In Victoria there were 14,220 new cases. Of those, 510 were hospitalised and 31 are in ICU.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
