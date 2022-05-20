I wondered whether at some point, a decision was made that To Olivia was a bit too dark. There is an insistent score underlining the positive plot points that gets quite annoying, swamping the delicate moments of uplift. The low ceilings and cramping interior spaces of the mise-en-scene are also rather heavy handed. Moments that even the scene where Dahl gives Neal her carrot Oscar, to symbolise the real best actress award she had just won for her role as a housekeeper in Hud, opposite Paul Newman, cannot quite overwhelm.