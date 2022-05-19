The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra trainer Norm Gardner backs debutant apprentice Rochelle Wedrat-Kroezen - just not in Federal

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 19 2022 - 8:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norm Gardner's Miss Ostend will run at Flemington on Saturday. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Norm Gardner hopes his apprentice jockey Rochelle Wedrat-Kroezen has a sensational debut - just as long as she doesn't win The Federal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.