The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

NRL: Canberra Raiders' Jamal Fogarty could make early return against Parramatta Eels

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
May 23 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamal Fogarty, right, could finally play his first game for the Raiders. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It's taken some time, but Jamal Fogarty might finally have arrived for the Canberra Raiders.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.