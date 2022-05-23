It's taken some time, but Jamal Fogarty might finally have arrived for the Canberra Raiders.
If the halfback can get through this week's training then he could play the Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium on Sunday as the Raiders look to continue their three-game winning streak.
Fogarty was the Raiders' main off-season signing, but a meniscus injury in his knee in the lead-up to round one meant he was forced to wait for his Green Machine debut.
That day might finally have arrived, with both Fogarty and Canberra co-captain Jarrod Croker (shoulder) a chance of being named on Tuesday.
It's a boost for the Green Machine in the wake of the loss of fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who will be out of action for "a week or two" with a hamstring injury.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will name young gun Xavier Savage in the No.1 jersey to face the Eels.
Fogarty set his sights on a round 12 return from the outset and he's on the verge of making that happen.
The players have Tuesday off and then Fogarty will resume training with a view to finally pulling on the Raiders' No.7 jersey following his off-season switch from the Gold Coast.
Croker could also return after dislocating his shoulder in Canberra's round nine win over Canterbury on May 6.
He could be back on the left edge to accompany either Matt Timoko or Sebastian Kris in the centres after missing the past two games.
"Jarrod Croker and Jamal will be available for selection pending they get through a full week of training," Stuart said.
"I'll sit down and go through a team [on Tuesday] and see where we come out."
Nicoll-Klokstad had scans on Monday, Stuart still waiting for the final results at the time of writing.
That means Savage will start at fullback following an impressive stint in the second half of the win over South Sydney in Dubbo on Sunday.
He scored a blistering try, getting the ball in the middle of the field and just slicing straight through the Rabbitohs' defensive line for a long-range effort.
Stuart also had Jordan Rapana as an option for the custodian role, but he'll keep him on the wing and give Savage his first chance to start at fullback.
"Charnze will be missing for a week or two," Stuart said.
"I'll play Xavier. Xavier will start at fullback."
Meanwhile, Raiders hooker Tom Starling appeared in court in Sydney on Monday.
He's pleaded not guilty to a charge of resisting or hindering a police officer in the execution of duty from a fight at Central Coast bar Shady Palms in December 2020.
Starling will return to the Downing Centre Local Court on Tuesday for the second day of the hearing, which also involved his brothers Jackson and Josh. Both also faced charges from the incident.
He was expected to be back in Canberra for training on Wednesday.
NRL ROUND 12
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
