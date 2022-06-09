The weather forecast looks freezing but mostly fine for the closing weekend of the 2021-22 trout fishing season.
If you're prepared to brave sub-zero temperatures you should find the trout in an obliging mood, with spawn run conditions just about perfect.
Rain and snow this week will have coaxed more fish into both the Eucumbene and Thredbo rivers and they should fish well all the way up until the closure on Monday.
Glo-bugging, nymphing and spinning with hard-bodied minnows remain the most fruitful methods.
There are plenty of willing browns up to 3kg - it's just a matter of persisting against the biting cold.
Looking back, it's been one of the best overall trout seasons in recent memory, so it's appropriate that it concludes on a high note.
If fishing in freezing temperatures isn't your thing, the South Coast continues to deliver outstanding beach and rock fishing for salmon and tailor. It's a tad warmer, too!
Oversized salmon seem to be the order of the day this month. I've seen photos of some absolute brutes pulled from the far South Coast surf gutters - fat fish easily 3 or 4kg!
Spinning the beaches with metal lures can be more productive - and entertaining - than simply soaking a bait.
It allows you to cover ground and find feeding fish, rather than waiting for them to come to you. Expect a few solid tailor as by-catch.
Estuary fishing is amazing for this time of the year; bream, flathead, tailor and salmon are very active in many systems.
All eyes will be on the Merimbula yellowfin tournament this weekend, with game fishers hoping these trophy tuna turn up right on cue.
Meanwhile, offshore action is still great for snapper and kingfish, particularly around Montague Island.
