A Canberra school has extended remote learning measures as staff shortages persist across the education system.
Year 9 and 10 students at Namadgi School were scheduled to have their last day in remote learning on Friday but the will now be at home for at least another week.
Southern Cross Early Childhood School has also asked preschool and kindergarten students to stay home until at least June 17.
It's the first time this term that a public school has sent preschoolers into remote learning this year.
Meanwhile, year 3 at Amaroo School, year 5 and 6 at Harrison School and years 3 to 6 at Fraser Primary School will be in remote learning until June 14.
All students at Fraser Primary will be home on June 15 for a staff planning day.
Gold Creek students in year 9 and 10 will learn from home until June 15.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said it had been a tough term for public schools, but remote learning wasn't something to be fearful about.
"There's no escape from COVID-19 and definitely things switching from face-to-face learning to remote learning and back again has been challenging," Ms Berry said.
"However, we've had really great systems and plans in place here in the ACT over the last couple of years, much has been developed with and by teaching professionals to get them through this and so we have been really prepared for this situation.
"We know it's going to continue and that's going to be tough for everyone."
The ACT recorded 824 new COVID cases and another death in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.
There were 83 people in hospital with one in intensive care, not on ventilation.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
