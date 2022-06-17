The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Government delayed reporting five COVID deaths due to 'human error'

Miriam Webber
Olivia Ireland
LT
By Miriam Webber, Olivia Ireland, and Lanie Tindale · June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Five of six COVID deaths reported on Friday occurred at the same residential aged care facility in May.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.