A Canberra construction worker will contest an attempted murder charge at trial after stabbing a party boat birthday boy in what he claims was an act of self-defence.
Hayden Ashley Ryan Todkill, 26, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder and intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm.
Advertisement
Special magistrate Margaret Hunter committed him to the ACT Supreme Court for trial and continued his bail, which was granted in late April after defence lawyer Jacob Robertson raised an argument of self-defence.
Todkill had been behind bars since March 9, four days after he was arrested over the Kingston incident that gave rise to the charges.
Court documents show that, on the day in question, Todkill was among 33 revellers who cruised Lake Burley Griffin on a party boat to celebrate the birthdays of two people.
During the voyage, a woman who had driven Todkill to the boat slapped a man in the face and accused him of spilling a drink on her.
Later, once the cruise had been cut short by "disorderly" behaviour, the boat's passengers disembarked and went to The Dock in Kingston.
Todkill and the alleged drink spiller exchanged words at that venue, according to police, who say the pair went outside and began fighting.
Police claim the alleged stabbing victim, who was one of the birthday celebrants, broke up this altercation and several cruise passengers began walking towards Eastlake Parade.
As they went, Todkill is said to have pulled a knife from his clothing and stabbed the birthday boy, who later had to be placed in a coma, several times.
During the successful bail application, however, Mr Robertson argued CCTV and mobile phone footage painted a very different picture of the events.
He said these videos showed Todkill being "surrounded by three males", including the man who was ultimately stabbed, and "punched and kicked whilst he was on the ground".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Mr Robertson said Tokdill had carried out the stabbing in self-defence, with a jury to decide whether the use of a knife had been "proportional to the threat he perceived".
Magistrate James Lawton, who granted bail, agreed the videos seemed to show Todkill being "quickly overwhelmed by several assailants", including the alleged victim.
"The aggression of the [alleged victim] can be seen when he repeatedly approaches and attacks [Todkill], even after [Todkill] repeatedly retreats," Mr Lawton said in April.
Advertisement
Todkill, who also had his bail conditions varied on Tuesday, is due to appear in the Supreme Court for an administrative hearing on June 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.