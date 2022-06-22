The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The Australian flag is a symbol of freedom and democracy, Adam Bandt

By Letters to the Editor
June 22 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Bandt's lack of regard for the Australian flag in its current form is likely to inflame divisions within the community. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Our thanks, Michael Wholley (Letters, June 22), for asking how others might feel regarding the Australian flag that Adam Bandt finds so repugnant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.