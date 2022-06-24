Josh Papalii remembers the last time he went to Perth. And he doesn't like it.
It's why he's determined to help wrap up the State of Origin series on Sunday night to ensure the Queensland Maroons don't face a do-or-die clash against the NSW Blues on home soil in game three.
Whether that means Papalii plays a bigger role than he did in Origin I, he couldn't care less - just as long as the Maroons get the job done.
He'd happily put the feet up on the Queensland pine and take a front-row seat to watch that happen.
The 30-year-old was in the Maroons' starting front row back in 2019 when the Blues obliterated them 38-6 in game two in Perth.
NSW then went on to win the decider 26-20 in Sydney - when Blues fullback James Tedesco scored that crazy try to clinch it with less than two minutes remaining.
It was enough to break a Maroon's heart.
Papalii's desperate to make sure that doesn't happen again, which is why Perth's a must-win for the most-experienced Origin player on the park.
"Very important. We lost to NSW last time we went to Perth - I think we got an absolute spanking there in '19 and hopefully that's not the same case," Papalii told The Canberra Times.
In Origin I this year, Papalii started brilliantly and was one of the best on Stadium Australia for the opening 16 minutes before he came off.
He bizarrely spent most of the rest of the night sitting on the Queensland bench before coach Billy Slater finally brought him back for the final six minutes.
Maroons injuries played a role with Xavier Coates and Jeremiah Nanai both forced off due to ankle problems.
It didn't bother Papalii, who would happily play whatever role Slater calls on him to do for Origin II.
"I'm just excited that I'm in the team again," he said.
"Billy spoke to me about starting well and I thought we started OK. Sometimes that's just how it goes.
"Those boys that came off the bench just played really well.
"I was happy to sit on the bench the whole game and watch the boys go. Whatever's needed for the team I'm there.
"We'll see. I'm not too fussed as long as Queensland win. That's the main thing."
Papalii went into camp with a spring in his step following the Raiders' last-gasp victory over Newcastle at Canberra Stadium last Sunday.
To make matters better, he travelled up to Queensland with Maroons teammates and Knights players Dane Gagai and Kalyn Ponga.
"It's always good going into camp knowing that you've won your last game and I got to travel with Gags and KP," Papalii said.
"I was the happy one for sure. We got a spray at half-time [of the Newcastle game from Raiders coach Ricky Stuart].
"He said that we would lose this on the back of our own errors and we should've put that game to bed and we kept Newcastle in it."
STATE OF ORIGIN II
Sunday: NSW Blues v Queensland Maroons at Perth, 7.50pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
